Workers at Astoria Warehousing once labeled millions of cans of salmon shipped to seafood companies in Seattle and distributed around the world.
When the plant closed in 2018, locals feared the expansive campus overlooking the Astoria Bridge and Columbia River would continue the region’s transition from manufacturing toward a more service-sector economy in the form of another hotel.
Instead, the main warehouse along Marine Drive has filled with large steel brewing and conditioning tanks, a new high-speed canning line, cold storage and several million cans as Fort George Brewery’s new commercial production hub.
Chris Nemlowill, who started Fort George with Jack Harris 14 years ago, called the transformation of Astoria Warehousing a minor miracle, given the coronavirus pandemic and all the things that came together to make the new brewery a reality.
“This property has really always been our dream property for distribution and production,” Nemlowill said. “It’s got a loading dock, beautiful views of the waterfront. And we get to stay in Astoria.”
Fort George’s expansion comes at a watershed moment for Astoria’s burgeoning alcohol sector.
Just a few blocks east, the owners of Buoy Beer Co., the other major brewer in town, are jacking up the roof of the former Video Horizons for an expanded brewhouse. They are also planning to turn a nearby warehouse into a new location for sister company Pilot House Distilling.
‘Kingpin’
Nemlowill and Harris drove their first 8.5-barrel brewhouse — nicknamed “Sweet Virginia” — home from the East Coast and opened a small pub in the Fort George Building on Duane Street. In 2009, they bought almost the entire city block, including the Lovell Building, where they installed a 20-barrel commercial brewhouse — “Little Miss Texas” — and continued an ascension into one of the state’s premier craft breweries.
A decade later, the Lovell Building was filled to the brim with tanks and a canning line. Walls of bulk-ordered cans filled the upstairs, along with a growing barrel-aging program in the basement.
Nemlowill and Harris bought a plot of land in Warrenton for a new distribution hub. But when the seafood company owners of Astoria Warehousing decided to consolidate operations to Kent, Washington, Fort George saw an opportunity and purchased what Nemlowill now calls Fort George Waterfront.
Central to the new brewery is the 60-barrel brewhouse — nicknamed “Kingpin” — Fort George bought at auction after Portland’s BridgePort Brewing closed in 2019.
Kingpin can turn out 60 barrels of wort — the sugary liquid extracted from grains and used in fermentation — in a batch. Just as important is the large bank of fermentation and conditioning tanks arrayed around the main warehouse. They include fermentation tanks brought from downtown, lagering tanks from BridgePort and more conditioning tanks manufactured in Vancouver, Washington.
“This is opening up our opportunity to have a lot more variety,” Nemlowill said. “We can make more lagers. We can make more barrel-aged beers. We can experiment a lot more, because we’re going to have more capacity over in the Lovell Building.”
While Fort George Waterfront efficiently pumps out the hits, Little Miss Texas and the Lovell Building will transition into a research and development brewery.
Michal Frankowicz, who started serving and cooking at Fort George 12 years ago, has worked his way up to head brewer overseeing a brewing staff of more than 15. Frankowicz said he’s excited about the possibilities downtown now that Fort George has an efficient production facility for its flagship beers.
“There’s two spots on that (downtown) block that have 19 to 21 taps, and one that has 14 taps,” Frankowicz said. “We’ll have an array of beer for people to come check out, for our locals to have a place to come hang out, to always have something new for them.”
Next to Kingpin is a new German-made canning line that can seal more than 260 beers a minute. Speedier canning is essential for Fort George, which Nemlowill said has been selling about 95% of beer in cans since the pandemic restricted public gathering spots. The brewery has stockpiled several million cans in the warehouses in case factories shut down during the pandemic.
At the far end of the main warehouse, Fort George has built out a large cold storage. In addition to its own beer, the brewery handles distribution throughout the North Coast and coastal southwest Washington state for more than 30 craft breweries and cideries, along with a growing wine portfolio.
Brad DePuyt, who started eight years ago serving beer on weekends and working on the canning line at Fort George, has worked his way up to senior vice president of operations for the company, overseeing a growing distribution business. By the end of the year, he said, Fort George will nearly double to 11,500 square feet of cold storage, allowing everything it handles to stay cold.
“And that’s cool for things like kombucha or items that have to be cold-stored … It just kind of puts quality at the top,” DePuyt said.
Transition
The new brewery comes at a time of leadership transition for Fort George. Nemlowill has been the sole owner since October. Harris continues working for the brewery, with plans to retire in the fall.
Zack O’Connor, who like DePuyt started as a server nearly a decade ago, has also been elevated to senior vice president, overseeing human resources and the brewery’s three downtown pubs.
Fort George was forced to furlough around 140 people a year ago because of the pandemic, going to a bare-bones crew of around 30. O’Connor said it was one of the worst days of his life, but that the company is back to about two-thirds of its prepandemic employment.
“We’re still building back, and this last reopening for dine-in was good news,” he said. “It was really fun to be able to recall some of our amazing staff again. And then we’ve actually welcomed a couple new team members as well. So we’re not back to where we were prepandemic, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
One of Fort George’s new hires during the pandemic was Brad Green, who worked on the production line at Astoria Warehousing palletizing labeled salmon cans. Green now helps maintain the brewery’s waterfront and downtown campuses.
Green hasn’t given much thought to being the lone holdover from Astoria Warehousing, besides being thankful for having a job and happy the warehouses stayed in operation.
“I think Astoria has enough hotels,” he said. “Tourist dollars are one thing, but you also — unless you want to have a service economy, which is nothing but take care of tourists — you need a manufacturing base here, for tax reasons, for the economy here.”
“It’s nice to see these buildings being reused for close to their intended purposes, I mean as a production facility to produce whatever,” Green said. “It’s different businesses, different people, but it is kind of interesting to be a link to the past.”