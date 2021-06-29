For patients and their families dealing with cancer, everyday costs not covered by insurance like utility bills, day care and transportation can add up to become unmanageable.
That’s why Mary Armington and her son, Bill Armington, decided to establish the Arm-in-Arm Fund through the Columbia Memorial Hospital-Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative.
Bill Armington, a radiologist, said his mother had been concerned about cancer patients who might face financial roadblocks that kept them from receiving the care they need.
“So the Arm-in-Arm Fund was started to help meet those needs and make cancer care available to people who might not be able to receive it,” he said.
Though the Armingtons started the fund and are the largest contributors, they want to get the word out and encourage people to donate so there will be enough going into the future.
Mark Kujala, the director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, said the fund reaches patients from the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state to Tillamook and everywhere in between.
“My main hope is for the community to understand how important it is and we want it to keep going so we can support cancer patients through their journeys,” said Kujala, who also serves as the chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.
Mari Montesano, an oncology social worker at the cancer center, assesses the patients and families to determine what resources they need while going through treatment.
“I try to exhaust all other resources and funds before going to Arm-in-Arm, but it has helped patients get through treatment or have that support during treatment to spend time with family at the end of their lives or to have running water and electricity,” Montesano said.
Montesano said one of the cases that stays in her mind happened a couple of years ago.
“We had a family and a parent was sick and had to be in Portland to get special treatment and the Arm-in-Arm Fund helped pay for the kids and the other parent to stay in Portland to be there,” she said, adding that the sick parent ended up dying there. “There are no other resources for that, so this fund allowed them to be there.”
Other patients who weren’t able to work during their treatment have used the fund to help pay their water and power bills, or pay down debts so they could have a fresh start financially.
“It is a blessing to have this in Astoria,” Kujala said of the cancer center. “You’ll hear time and time again how grateful (patients) are to do this treatment in Astoria.”
Armington added it’s important to have the cancer center in Astoria so patients don’t need to drive two hours each way to Portland to receive 15 minutes of radiation. Instead, they can get treatment close to home in a location that in itself is healing.
“Astoria is so beautiful, and you can be in a place where you can look out the window and see the river ... and get world-class cancer care right there,” he said.
Outside the cancer center is a healing garden with a plaque on the wall dedicated to Mary Armington for starting the fund.
“She’s grateful for what she has and wants to share it with other people,” Bill Armington said.
He added the fund has been in place for about three years, but he doesn’t think there’s much awareness of it locally. He encourages people to give what they can or set up recurring donations.