Eric Bechard, the owner of Albatross & Co. restaurant and bar, is holding a fundraiser to reopen the former Union Steam Baths in Uniontown.
Bechard’s GoFundMe page seeks $100,000 to kick-start the restoration of the steam baths, which have been closed for decades.
Along with the baths, Bechard envisions a cafe with traditional Finnish appetizers like gravlax — raw salmon cured in salt, sugar and dill — and akvavit, a Scandinavian spirit.
“The multiunit second floor is set to house both full-time residents and travelers in search of an authentic Astorian experience,” he wrote on the fundraiser’s page.
Kaarlo Koskelo, a Finnish immigrant and Olympic gold medal wrestler, opened the steam baths on Marine Drive in 1928.
The all-ages, gray-and-white marble baths, heated by an oil boiler and steam pipes, included eight private rooms and one large public area for men nicknamed "the bullpen."
“The sauna was a hub for Finnish people of all ages,” Helen Pitkanen told The Daily Astorian in 2013. “My husband used to go there once or twice a week. It was a really nice, clean and sanitary place. It was always immaculate. I grew up going there at least once a week.”
Koskelo died in 1953, and the business passed to his son, Elmer, and daughter-in-law, Naimi. The couple operated the steam baths until they retired and sold the business in 1976. The baths changed hands multiple times and eventually closed.
Developer Erick Moore purchased the building in the mid-2000s. He began demolishing the baths to make way for a commercial space before locals expressed dismay about the landmark being taken apart.
After learning more about the history, Moore said he wanted to restore the baths but needed to gauge community interest before embarking on the expensive restoration. In 2004, he estimated it would cost $15,000 to restore each private sauna and adjoining changing room.
A group of local builders assembled to help guide Moore in the restoration. One was Jay Raskin, an architect who frequented the sauna in the 1970s when he came to the North Coast as a lifeguard trainee. Moore was receiving help with financing through nonprofit lender ShoreBank Enterprise Pacific, now Craft3, but for some reason didn’t follow through on the project.
“It was quite disappointing,” Raskin said. “He had it all lined up. There were a lot of contractors ready.”
Moore eventually sold the building to RWI Inc., which in 2013 sold the bathhouse to Bechard. He said the fundraising for his restoration effort is in the initial stages. He has also employed a grant writer to seek other sources of funding.
“We are thrilled at the response from the community thus far,” he said via Instagram messenger. “In addition to donations, community members have offered electrical, plumbing, architectural, construction and labor services. The rejuvenation of the Uniontown and Steam Bath Building is something the community and the city seem to be very excited about.”
