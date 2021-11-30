CLATSKANIE — Jo’s Country Market stood on a roadside for nearly 40 years, selling fruit and vegetables.
Yvonne Krause, then her children, grew up with the little wooden stand under a tin roof. She worked there for three decades and loved the sense of community the market created.
She collaborated with local farmers to bring in produce and honey and took long drives to meet with them. She eventually bought the stand, and is still making payments.
In October, she could only watch as it all burned to the ground.
“It wasn’t just the building itself, it was all the memories. I’ve worked there longer than I haven’t,” Krause said.
The stand, made from a reclaimed barn, was well loved by locals. The market partnered with local farmers to bring in treats like the iconic Hermiston melons, and has been a part of the Astoria Sunday Market for around 20 years.
Now, the community is coming together to raise money to rebuild it.
“She’s just a wonderful person, and so we thought there must be some ways that we could help,” said Leigh Mckeirnan, a Kelso, Washington, resident who is organizing the effort.
Mckeirnan visited the stand every Saturday for produce and would regularly get a special delivery of golden potatoes. The quality and pricing for the food, especially the watermelons, was something special to her, too.
The original structure was valued at a little over $19,000, but Mckeirnan has not set a specific fundraising goal.
“(It’s) whatever we can bring in, because she’s got to rebuild the whole thing,” said said.
Mckeirnan worked with Wauna Credit Union and Fibre Federal Credit Union to open up donation accounts under YvonneKrause/JosCountryMarket. She is also working on getting a GoFundMe set up.
When Krause isn’t running the stand in the summer and fall, she works for the Clatskanie School District as a trainer for bus drivers.
Krause hopes to rebuild the stand, though she’ll miss the vintage charm of the old building.
She said the community support is welcome, but also overwhelming and unexpected.
She got emotional recalling the two excavation companies that cleaned up the site for her and only accepted breakfast and coffee in return. She said the local chamber of commerce checked in with her, too, and one local man has offered to donate wood.
“It still brings tears to my eyes just to talk about it,” Krause said. “It’s very, very humbling because you just kind of go through your day, doing your thing, and you don’t realize how many people notice what you’re doing.”