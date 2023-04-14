Warrenton Community Library
Program flyers are posted in the windows of the Warrenton Community Library in March.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — Voters will decide whether to extend a lifeline to the Warrenton Community Library in the May election.

Measure 4-222 would renew a local option levy at the existing tax rate — 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. If approved, the levy would raise more than $1.3 million over five years.

The Warrenton Community Library rents space on S. Main Avenue from the school district.

