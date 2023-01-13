Career and technical education programs at Clatsop Community College have received a large boost thanks to a statewide workforce package.
Last year, the state Legislature passed Future Ready Oregon, a $200 million infusion for new and existing programs that link people to job training, apprenticeships and education.
Funding has started to trickle in for community colleges, which are receiving $15 million from the legislation. Clatsop Community College has obtained upward of $485,000, which goes toward assisting career and technical education students get their certificate or two-year degree in order to enter the workforce.
“There’s a missing piece in the workforce,” Tammy Heintz, the coordinator of funding for the college, said. “There are people retiring that haven’t got an apprentice or if you try to get skilled workers, it’s very challenging.”
Heintz said the college has allocated the money in different ways.
With the funding, the college has been able to provide instructional assistants for all career and technical education programs. An instructional assistant and a test proctor were also added to the GED program.
“It’s huge because a lot of students during COVID were having challenges graduating, so I know our GED program has been on the rise,” Heintz said. “It was nice to provide support in the GED classroom because they just do amazing work.”
Students also receive assistance with textbooks, classroom supplies and any necessary gear within the program. In the welding program, students are given a welding hood and a bucket full of tools they will need to enter the industry.
“Especially for our certificate programs — CTE certificate programs like career pathways — there was no funding before,” Heintz said. “So if there was a student that wanted to enter the workforce quickly, but maybe had life circumstances like children or another job or they just needed to hone their skills, and they don’t want a two-year degree or more, they just want a certificate program to hit the workforce — there was not support for them. So now there is, which is fantastic.”
One purpose of Future Ready Oregon was to target students with barriers to employment and education. The funding has enabled the college to provide gas cards and bus passes to students.
Additionally, the college has set aside $50,000 of the funding to reduce obstacles for students with special needs. Supports include a variety of aid for students with sensory impairments, training for staff and more.
Other workforce programs in the area are also recipients of Future Ready funding. The college has put together a team, which includes Northwest Oregon Works, WorkSource Oregon and others, to discuss what wraparound support services are in place.
That way, if the college is unable to assist a student with a certain need, Heintz can refer them elsewhere.