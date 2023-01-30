Youngs Bay
A gangway at Youngs Bay was rocked by high water during storms in December.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Clatsop County and Astoria are looking for solutions to a destroyed gangway at Youngs Bay that is essential to the county’s fisheries program and the local gillnet fishery.

Near the end of December, a windstorm and high tides led to the destruction of a gangway that connects to floating docks at Youngs Bay. Steve Meshke, the county’s natural resources manager, said 2-to-3-foot waves lifted the gangway off its piles.

The city does not have a timeline or cost estimate for repairs to the gangway at Youngs Bay.

