CANNON BEACH — The latest count on a divisive food tax shows the ballot measure passing by four votes, enough to take the measure out of the running for an automatic recount.
New results posted by Clatsop County on Wednesday morning put the margin at 379 votes to 375.
Following the Nov. 2 election, the food tax was ahead by only two votes — 369 to 367. If that margin had held, it would have triggered a recount once the election was certified.
The additional votes included in Wednesday’s update came from voters whose ballots could not be read by the county’s voting machines. Others had signatures that did not pass the county’s verification process. People had until Tuesday to cure their ballots.
The county plans to certify the election results on Monday. Staff will spend the next few days double-checking the ballot returns posted in Wednesday’s update, but it is unlikely the results will change, County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said.
Though the food tax results would no longer trigger an automatic recount, anyone can request that the county hold a recount. Krevanko has not seen any such requests, but she expects her office may field some questions about the process. Requests for a recount will be addressed after the election is certified. People have until Dec. 7 to file a request.
Marc Reckmann, the fire chief for the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, is not ready to breathe a full sigh of relief, but he is excited.
“This is huge for us,” he said, then added a key caveat, “providing it plays out the way the study says it will.”
A consultant estimated the 5% tax on prepared food purchased at restaurants and similar businesses could raise $1.7 million annually, revenue that would be split between the fire district and the city. The city plans to use its share to fund a new City Hall and police station and other city infrastructure. The fire district’s cut of the money is desperately needed to help fund operations, Reckmann said.
The fire district had considered a levy in May if the food tax failed. Now, it seems they won’t have to, Reckmann said. But, he added, how the tax would boost the budget will not be known for a while. The city wouldn’t begin to collect the tax until July.
Supporters of the tax argued it was a way to target visitor spending rather than place the financial burden on local property owners. Visitors account for the bulk of a rising number of calls for emergency services and contribute to the wear and tear on city infrastructure, proponents and city officials noted.
Opponents were worried about the timing of the measure on the heels of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They argued there will be additional costs with administering the tax and they expressed mistrust with how the city will use its portion of the revenue.
Instead of passing the tax as an ordinance — as some in the community urged, fearing what the controversial proposal would mean for neighborly relations — the City Council voted 3 to 2 to send the matter to voters.
City Councilor Nancy McCarthy had urged the councilors to pass the tax as an ordinance. She felt it was their responsibility as elected officials to make such a weighty decision. She still wishes that’s what had happened, especially after seeing the way it divided the community leading up to the election.
“That’s made me really unhappy,” she said, “in seeing the underbelly of Cannon Beach and how much distrust there is of the city.”
The distrust is unwarranted in her opinion, but, she added, “We need to do something to bring the community back together again.”
In light of the opposition, McCarthy wishes the measure had passed by more than four votes. But she thinks about how a bond measure to purchase the Ecola Creek Forest Reserve won by only a dozen votes. It was just as controversial a topic in the community. Now it is familiar.
“I think this eventually will become an established policy of Cannon Beach,” McCarthy said of the food tax.
Still, she added, “I’ll be glad when they certify it. That’s when I’ll breathe a little easier.”