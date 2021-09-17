Garibaldi woman killed in crash on Highway 26 The Astorian Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Garibaldi woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26Leah Brown, 30, was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer westbound near milepost 11 at about 7:20 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a semitruck, according to Oregon State Police.Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The highway was closed for four hours after the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Leah Brown Highway Transports Vehicle Milepost Woman State Police Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 25th virus deathAstoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Death: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Everyday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsVirus deaths tied to care homesWarrenton remains the county's fastest-growing city Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports