A Garibaldi woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26

Leah Brown, 30, was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer westbound near milepost 11 at about 7:20 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a semitruck, according to Oregon State Police.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The highway was closed for four hours after the crash.

