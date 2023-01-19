A Gearhart doctor will give up his medical license after investigations by the Oregon Medical Board for unprofessional conduct and negligence.
Steven Vander Waal, who has a clinic in Gearhart and specializes in internal medicine, came to an agreement with the medical board earlier this month.
In November 2021, the board opened an investigation into Vander Waal after receiving credible information that he possibly violated the Medical Practice Act related to the prescribing of controlled substances, according to a stipulated order.
The next month, the board received another report of malpractice, specifically regarding negligence in the practice of medicine, leading the board to open a second investigation.
The board found that Vander Waal engaged in conduct which violated the Medical Practice Act, including unprofessional conduct that does or may constitute a danger to the health or safety of a patient or the public, negligence in the practice of medicine and prescribing controlled substances without following accepted procedures.
Under the settlement, the board agreed to close the investigations with conditions. Vander Waal must retire his state medical license effective March 1, the order states.
The doctor may reapply for a medical license in Oregon as a new applicant after two years. Any violation of the terms could lead to further disciplinary action, the order states.
Vander Waal could not be reached for comment. His office’s voicemail states that the clinic will close Feb. 28 and that Vander Waal is permanently retiring.