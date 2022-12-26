GEARHART — Three residents who were critical of a $14.5 million bond measure for a new firehouse in the May election have filed a lawsuit against the city and several city leaders, claiming they were targeted by the city after the measure was rejected by voters.

Kathleen Zimmerman, her husband, Jack, and Beth Cameron filed the lawsuit Thursday in Clatsop County Circuit Court alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent retention of records. They are asking for $950,000 in damages.

Gearhart firehouse bond
Buy Now

The debate over replacing the Gearhart firehouse on Pacific Way has devolved into threats and legal claims.

Tags