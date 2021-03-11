Curry & CoCo Thai Eatery and Ashriver Woodworks are splitting the building next to Gimre’s Shoes, vacant since the closure of the restaurant Albatross in the fall. Both hope to open in early spring.
Delaney Mahncke and his brother-in-law, Chris Bjorkman, moved with their family of 15 over the summer from Castle Rock, Washington, to a historic homestead in Svensen. They established a workspace for the company in the home’s barn and began trying to get their name out.
Ashriver evokes the Toutle River, a sediment-heavy waterway flowing from the volcanic crater of Mount St. Helens. The partners specialize in reclaimed wood turned into tables imbued in the middle with a river of colorful epoxy resin, along with other custom furniture.
“We’ve been always kind of looking for a retail space when we were in Washington,” Mahncke said. “And just kind of the draw to the beach was the major reason we moved over here.”
The partners said they liked the darker, reclaimed look of Albatross they saw on the restaurant’s Yelp page and plan to make it their new showroom. There are several rooms in the back they’ve contemplated leasing out to other makers.
Kathy Gimre Wolfard owns the building with her brother, Jon Gimre, who runs Gimre's Shoes in Hillsboro. Their brother, Pete Gimre, runs the original location of Gimre's Shoes next door on 14th Street. Gimre Wolfard said she’d taken about 30 inquiries since the departure of Albatross, all but one of them from people driving by on 14th Street.
“I was surprised about that,” she said. “I had advertised on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist and a place called CoStar (Group). I had a lot of restaurants look at it, but they were so nervous about COVID.”
Nalinrat “Lily” Sahunalu, who runs Yellow Curry Cozy Thai in Seaside, opened Curry & CoCo with partner Brian Fernandez on Ninth Street near the Astoria Transfer Station in 2019. Business was good until the coronavirus pandemic made the restaurant to-go only. The couple closed up around Christmas for a trip to Sahunalu’s home in Thailand and contemplated not reopening once their lease was up in March.
A friend told the couple about the building on 14th Street. They agreed to take over a tiny slot of a storefront about 9 feet wide and a third of the size of their old space.
“We wanted to downsize and fit with the new normal style,” Sahunalu said. “That place (on Ninth Street) was nice, but it’s too big for us in this situation. It’s better for us to be smaller and have one server and one chef, to cover the expenses we have.”
Curry & CoCo continues the culinary traditions of the building, which has played host to Albatross, Sea Breeze Fish and Chips, Rumba Grilled Sandwiches, Baked Alaska and Tokyo Teriyaki.
“My dad used to manage it before,” Gimre Wolfard said. “I remember Baked Alaska, and there was a Vietnamese place, and it was a Coffee Cup once.”
Curry & CoCo will open in April as to-go only during pandemic-related dining restrictions. Sahunalu and Fernandez, a Cuban immigrant, are still deciding whether to bring back Havana nights on Thursdays.
“I shrink a lot, but I still think that if we do good food, people will come,” Sahunalu said. “We already have people, all the customers, (checking) us on Facebook and message us about when we’ll open and come back.”