The girl who died last week after being swept out to sea off Cannon Beach was publicly identified by her family as Lily Pearl Markwell, 11, of Portland.
In an obituary, the family said Markwell died on Friday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland after being pulled from the water on Thursday.
"Lily was a spirited, beautiful girl since before she was born," the obituary said. "When she wasn’t reading a book (fantasy was always a favorite) she was out finding adventure — rock climbing, swimming, biking, or just playing with her siblings. Lily was a joy to be around. She was usually very straight-faced, skeptical and a little sarcastic but always kind, especially to those who were vulnerable or overlooked."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.