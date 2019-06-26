Jeff Daly’s Glam Tram, the colorful open-air taxi that since 2014 has shuttled people around downtown Astoria, is headed to Cougar, Washington, in search of Bigfoot.
Daly recently sold the tram, a 1960s-era minibus originally used to ferry people around the Los Angeles Zoo, to Jeremy Johnson, owner of the Lone Fir Resort west of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.
Johnson plans to rebrand the tram for Bigfoot tours around his resort.
“I think I’ve ridden that tram as a kid,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with my grandma at the LA Zoo.”
A local graphics company will rebrand the tram with a large image of Bigfoot, the folkloric, ape-like character used in many Pacific Northwest tourist attractions. Johnson hopes the vehicle will become a marketing tool for visitors passing through Cougar.
Daly, known for restoring quirky old vehicles, bought the minibus from a junkyard in Jeffers Garden. He restored it into the tram, which became a local icon known for cruising around downtown with lights flashing, music blaring, bubbles floating in its wake and groups of revelers huddled around its interior propane fireplace.
But faced with $10,000 a year in liability insurance, Daly stopped the tours and retired the tram to storage. He and a group of friends took the vehicle out for one final spin Tuesday night. He circled the Roundabout 36 times, beating his previous record of 15.
Insurance costs also forced Daly to quit providing group shuttles on the Joy Train, a restored American Legion Forty & Eight train built on a motorhome chassis he can still be seen driving around downtown.
Although he’ll miss the tram, Daly said, he’s happy with where it’s headed.
“Jeremy loves the history of it, respects the history of the Glam Tram,” Daly said. “That’s what’s kind of cool. I wasn’t going to let it go to someone who doesn’t care about it.”
