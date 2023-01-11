After closing on a $1.65 million purchase of the Goonies house in Uppertown on Wednesday, the new owner said his goal is to be a good neighbor while also making the home more welcoming to visitors.
Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Overland Park, Kansas, said he has been a super fan of the 1985 adventure comedy, “The Goonies," since he was a child. As an '80s kid, he said his love for the pop culture of the period has influenced many parts of his life, including business ventures, whether it be card collecting, escape rooms, an ax-throwing facility and his gold buying business.
He said that for years he has known he would try to buy the Victorian-era home if it were to go on the market.
When Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, listed the home at $1.65 million in late November, Zakeri's offer was accepted in less than a week. His childhood best friend, Michael Eakin, purchased the home next door, which was listed at the same time.
"The driving force was — whether it was me or another buyer — it had to be somebody that cared about preserving the landmark, the house," Zakeri told The Astorian.
In a statement, Miller said the "iconic property holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are confident that Behman will not only preserve its rich history, but also bring new energy and opportunities to the community."
Zakeri said his plans for the house are fluid.
He said he may rent the house out to visitors on a monthly basis and would also be open to renting the home to a movie production company interested in filming a sequel to the movie.
Most importantly, he said, "Goonies fans need to feel welcome."
Zakeri recalled the time he was in Astoria for the 30th anniversary of the movie. When he was driving through the neighborhood, he said he was unsure whether he was allowed to be there until he saw a sign that read Goonies fans were allowed by foot.
"The goal is really to make people feel welcome," Zakeri said. "Like, 'Hey, look, if you want to come up the driveway, stand, do the Truffle Shuffle on the stump, take your pictures and your videos for your TikTok and your Facebook — go ahead.'
"That's the whole point, is for the world to have fun with it within reason."
Over the past several weeks, neighbors have expressed concerns at City Council meetings and elsewhere about the potential commercialization of the famed home.
The tourist destination has been the source of strife in the neighborhood over the years. Some neighbors have said the constant stream of traffic has ruined the peace and quiet of the neighborhood and worry it will worsen under the new owner.
Zakeri referred to fears of "commercialization" as a misconception.
"We're not going to put a Ferris wheel and a roller coaster in the neighborhood," he said. "That's not the goal here. There's rules you have to follow. And it's no different than the house I live in in my residential neighborhood here. I can't put a Ferris wheel in my front yard."
He said the most important thing will be ensuring people can connect directly with him and those helping him with the house.
"I hope the world understands that regardless of whether or not I own the house or somebody else owns the house, that you can't stop the ongoing stream — the water stream of Goonies fans that want to pay pilgrimage to the house," Zakeri said. "It's not going to stop, and I think the city knows that.
"So the city has to do what they have to do with policing, parking and the right of ways, and making sure that there's egress in and out, things like that. That's their job. And we're a resident just like anybody else."
Zakeri said he looks forward to getting to know the community.
"I can't guarantee that everybody's going to be happy with every single thing we do every single time, but the goal is to be nice and respectful to as many people as possible," he said.
"We come in peace," Zakeri said with a chuckle. "You know, we're not coming here for warfare and trying to do anything crazy. It's such a laid back, chill, beautiful community, beautiful city. And let's keep it that way."