Goonies house
The Goonies house in Uppertown.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After closing on a $1.65 million purchase of the Goonies house in Uppertown on Wednesday, the new owner said his goal is to be a good neighbor while also making the home more welcoming to visitors. 

Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Overland Park, Kansas, said he has been a super fan of the 1985 adventure comedy, “The Goonies," since he was a child. As an '80s kid, he said his love for the pop culture of the period has influenced many parts of his life, including business ventures, whether it be card collecting, escape rooms, an ax-throwing facility and his gold buying business.

Behman Zakeri

Behman Zakeri and his wife, Liz.

