The famed Goonies house is on the market.
The private residence in Uppertown was one of many locations featured in the 1985 adventure comedy, "The Goonies."
The famed Goonies house is on the market.
The private residence in Uppertown was one of many locations featured in the 1985 adventure comedy, "The Goonies."
Over the years, movie fans and other tourists have traveled into the quiet neighborhood to take a look at the house, which at times has been a point of frustration for neighbors and the city. Sandi Preston, the owner of the house, has at times closed the property to foot traffic and at one point even covered the house in blue tarps to discourage visitors.
Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who is listing the house at $1.65 million, said the sale will be exclusive. Miller is also listing the home next door at $550,000.
He said that if someone is interested in purchasing both homes, they could be sold together.
During a City Council special session on Monday afternoon, Miller said he expects to list the properties next week. He said traffic in the neighborhood should be light as the 1,935 square-foot Goonies house will only be shown to preapproved potential buyers.
"The whole goal is to really promote the city, because when people are looking at purchasing the property, they're also looking at the community they're living in," Miller said.
He said he is hoping to coordinate with local businesses who might be interested in shooting an advertisement in the home to help promote the house.
"The Goonies" has long been celebrated in Astoria.
Goonies Day on June 7 was proclaimed a city holiday by former Mayor Willis Van Dusen.
Up until it was retired last year, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce held an anniversary event every five years celebrating the movie. "The Goonies" was directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus and story by Steven Spielberg.
This year, the Clatsop County Historical Society commemorated the film's 37th anniversary with smaller weekend events.
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.