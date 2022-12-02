After less than a week on the market, the famed Goonies house has sold.
Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who listed the private home in Uppertown at $1.65 million, said the buyers want to remain anonymous until the deal is closed.
He said the Goonies house and the home next door listed at $550,000 are being purchased by two friends who have been fans of the 1985 adventure comedy, "The Goonies," since they were children.
He said the buyers look forward to becoming a part of the community and preserving and protecting the home as an iconic landmark.
The selling price for the Goonies house was not immediately available, but Miller said the home was sold at or above the listing price.
Over the years, the tourist destination has created strife in an otherwise quiet neighborhood. The last time issues came to a head was in 2015, the year of the film's 30th anniversary, which generated heavy traffic.
A blue tarp appeared on parts of the house, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce began to discourage visits and the city posted signs prohibiting parking on 38th Street.
Some neighbors fear the new owners may open the home up to even more access.
Megan Hodges, who lives next door, said she and others plan to attend the Astoria City Council meeting on Monday to complain.
"If they're planning on commercializing it more than that, the neighbors are up in arms," she said. "We're going to start putting signs up in the neighborhood — Goonies fans not welcomed — because they're not. I know the city benefits from the tourism, but it's at our expense.
"It's a nuisance for everyone," Hodges said. "Nobody's enjoying it."
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
