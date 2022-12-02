After less than a week on the market, the famed Goonies house has sold.

Jordan Miller, of John L. Scott Real Estate, who listed the private home in Uppertown at $1.65 million, said the buyers want to remain anonymous until the deal is closed.

The Goonies house in Uppertown has been a draw for visitors.

