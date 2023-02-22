While tensions between neighbors and the new owner of the Goonies house in Uppertown persist, the owner and his team have been meeting with residents and others in the community.
Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Overland Park, Kansas, closed on a $1.65 million purchase of the home in January, which was made famous by the 1985 movie “The Goonies.” His childhood best friend, Michael Eakin, purchased the home next door.
Since then, neighborhood frustrations about traffic, illegal parking and bad behavior by some visitors have bubbled to the surface.
Both men attended the City Council meeting Tuesday night, along with Corey MacDonald, a New Hampshire attorney, who was introduced by Zakeri earlier this month as a volunteer community coordinator for the house.
MacDonald said that since arriving Friday, the group has met with residents, business owners, police and representatives from the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Astoria Rotary Club. He said they plan to speak with many more people.
“And we’re just looking at — as has been outlined by other people at this meeting and in the past — what things we can do to be part of to help,” MacDonald said. “And we don’t come in here and pretend to have the answers for your community. We realize we’re outside your community. But Mr. Zakeri and his wife are now owners here and this is their second home, and they’re going to eventually probably live here full time at some point.”
Several neighbors have raised concerns about cars driving up the gravel road to get to the Goonies house, which MacDonald echoed.
“We put up a sign — a ‘no cars’ sign — at the end of the driveway,” he said. “Unfortunately, it appears to have been vandalized and taken down. So then we did see an increase in vehicle traffic.”
MacDonald said they saw an uptick in foot traffic over the weekend as a result of Fort George Brewery’s annual Festival of Dark Arts.
Megan Hodges, who lives next to the Goonies house and has been vocal about her concerns, favored discouraging all vehicle and foot traffic up the gravel road.
“All the new owner has to do is say, ‘Appreciate the house online. It’s in a neighborhood,’” Hodges said. “This isn’t a house that needs a manager, an attorney and another community coordinator and a Goonies trash pickup day — Astoria is fine.
“We have a lot of volunteerism. We have a downtown community that picks up trash. We’re fine. We don’t need help from hordes of people from out of town to do this.”