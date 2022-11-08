GEARHART — Social media, campaign signs and intense pleas for change marked the November election for City Council.
For the four candidates for two seats, the vote was a referendum on the city’s future.
Driven by the fallout from a contentious May vote against a $14.5 million firehouse bond, city councilors will face the challenge of bringing a safe, affordable and accessible fire station while at the same time restoring trust in communication.
Position 1
City Councilor Dana Gould held a lead over Anne Mesch after early returns.
Gould was appointed to the City Council in July to replace Kerry Smith after he became mayor. A former law enforcement officer in California, she worked in corrections, patrol and training.
Family ties brought her to Gearhart, where she has lived since 2018.
Gould said her top concerns are following the city’s comprehensive plan, supporting local businesses and finding cost-effective solutions to the city’s critical infrastructure needs, including maintenance on the city’s water service equipment.
The city has an obligation to consider building a new firehouse at the existing Pacific Way site, Gould said, but will have to determine if it’s viable and adaptable to changes in the next 60 years. The city does not have geotechnical engineering reports for the firehouse site and changing state rules may limit building in the tsunami zone.
During the campaign, Gould issued a plea for civility. “I believe in attacking problems,” she said. “Not each other.”
Mesch, a retired teacher, said it was the firehouse bond that led to her interest in city politics. The vote, which fell by a 2-to-1 margin in May, was a “massive red flag,” she said in a campaign interview.
Position 3
Challenger Preston Devereaux held a small lead on Tuesday in his race with City Councilor Brent Warren.
Devereaux, a builder, pointed to his family’s 100 years in Gearhart. He would like to see Gearhart return to days when businesses operated for the benefit of residents, with a grocery store, hardware store and cafe.
He said a new firehouse on Pacific Way remains a viable solution. “I think it belongs exactly where it is,” Devereaux said.
He proposed raising the land 5 to 6 feet and adding pilings to create a “structurally resilient, simple three- or four-bay fire station.”
The City Council needs better communication and outreach, including town hall meetings, he said during the campaign. “We need to focus on having transparent communication with our City Council,” he said.
The council “must work to achieve both the will of the voters and the well-being of the community.”
Warren, appointed to the City Council in late 2020, worked for Bank of America, Key Bank and Banner Bank, serving as a vice president of community development in Portland for 33 years before his move to Gearhart. Warren was one of the key proponents of the May firehouse bond.