Government hiring for school and census jobs dropped Clatsop County’s unemployment rate from 12.3% in July to 8.7% in August despite a slowdown in the private sector, according to state Employment Department statistics.
Separate from the coronavirus pandemic, the county was expected to lose 120 jobs in August with the tourist season winding down but instead added an estimated 220 jobs.
The private sector netted only 10 jobs overall last month after losses of 80 positions in lodging and 20 in seafood processing. Some industries had marginal gains, including 20 positions in retail, 10 in construction and another 10 in logging.
But while the private sector slowed, government employment jumped by 220, primarily driven by the return of 170 local educators and support staff for the start of the school year. The federal government also provided a temporary surge of 50 jobs, which Erik Knoder, a regional economist with the state, said was tied to finishing the census.
Clatsop County had the seventh-highest rate of unemployment last month, below Lincoln County at 10.6%, Multnomah County at 9.7%, Jefferson County at 9.1%, Curry County at 9% and Grant and Crook counties at 8.9%.
Clatsop County’s unemployment is now below its peak of more than 10% during the Great Recession.
