Rates for on-track graduation among ninth graders at Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside school districts saw strong improvements last school year.

The Oregon Department of Education released school district profiles for the 2021-2022 school year that outline student progress across the state. The gains at most schools in Clatsop County followed statewide trends as education recovers from disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The on-track graduation data among ninth graders is a benchmark used to help keep schools focused on improving graduation rates.

