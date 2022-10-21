Rates for on-track graduation among ninth graders at Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside school districts saw strong improvements last school year.
The Oregon Department of Education released school district profiles for the 2021-2022 school year that outline student progress across the state. The gains at most schools in Clatsop County followed statewide trends as education recovers from disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
The state average for on-track graduation leapt from 74% during the 2020-2021 school year to 83% last school year.
“While we must continue to back students with the academic, social, emotional and mental health support they need, it’s encouraging to see the critical ninth grade on-track numbers rise as students returned to in-person instruction,” Colt Gill, the director of the state Department of Education, said in a statement.
For students to be on-track to graduate, they must have completed at least one-quarter of graduation requirements during their freshman year, which includes summer school.
In the Astoria School District, the figure came in just above the state average at 85%.
“I’m very pleased with it,” Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, said. “It doesn’t surprise me because we have very dedicated staff who have really worked hard to engage those kids over the last two or three years to keep them engaged in school.”
The figure took a large jump in the school district, as on-track graduation from the last round of data was at 57%. Hoppes also credited parents who have made an effort to keep kids engaged “at a time when it’s been very difficult to.”
The data showed that in the Warrenton-Hammond School District, 81% of ninth graders last school year were on-track to graduate, an increase from 70% the previous year.
“We’re obviously pleased,” Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent in the Warrenton-Hammond School District, said. “We will take that growth and it has been a focus for us … I’d like to think it’s the result of that intentional work.”
Rogozinksi credited a commitment to remaining in-person throughout the pandemic, as well as hardworking administrators and staff who have built strong relationships with students.
Rogozinski said a point of emphasis for the school district is to ease the transition between middle school and high school, particularly throughout the pandemic when valuable time was lost. He added that while the improvement is a step in the right direction, the district has goals of on–track graduation of around 90%.
“We are pleased to see our students succeeding more in the classroom and we hope that trend — we’re not yet where we want to be,” he said. “…But that’s a big step, making 11% in one year. Boy, if we made that again in one year, we’d be feeling all the better about it.”
The Seaside School District saw the biggest increase in the county, from 36% two years ago to 79% last school year.
“It’s really exciting to see and I think a lot of it is due … (to being) in school all year last year in-person, which is what transforms this (figure), to be able to be in school,” Susan Penrod, the superintendent in the Seaside School District, said. “… I think our secondary administration, as well as our teachers just worked really, really hard to make this happen.”
Because the school district is on a trimester system and students have more opportunities to catch up, Penrod said the figure from the last round of data, which was the lowest in the county and well below the state average, was not as worrying.
Penrod said the coordinator for on-track graduation and an added counseling position to focus on the transition to high school, as well as other newer support staff, were key to recovery in the rate.
“I think it’s really important to see that (figure). It’s always our goal to be at the state average or above, so it’s a work in progress, (as) everybody is coming back from and still dealing with the effects of COVID,” Penrod said.
The Knappa School District, which had a 90% rate in the last round of data, was the only school district to have a decrease in on-track graduation for ninth graders this past school year, at 62%.
“We have a great team at the high school and they are tracking those particular students and working with them individually on a plan,” Bill Fritz, the superintendent in the Knappa School District, said. “They’re confident in their ability to help those students get to the finish line.”
Fritz attributed the decrease to several possible factors, and noted that last year’s ninth graders were among the most impacted by the pandemic during the delay to in-person learning.
He added that being a smaller school district, the ability to personalize with students is a big asset for administration and staff.
The Jewell School District, which did not have enough students to qualify for an on-track graduation figure for ninth graders during the 2020-2021 school year, registered a rate greater than 95% this past school year.
Cory Pederson, the interim superintendent in Jewell, could not be reached for comment.