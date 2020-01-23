Graduation rates across much of Clatsop County continue to climb.
On-time-graduation — defined by the state as taking four years — has continued to go up across Oregon, according to state figures. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2018-19 was at 80%, ahead of last year’s rate but still below the national high school graduation rate of 85% recorded in the 2016-17 school year.
Astoria High School jumped to 85.8%, up from what had been its highest graduation rate in over a decade recorded in the prior school year.
The numbers follow a trend that has held steady for several years now in Astoria.
“That’s a big jump that we’re very pleased to see,” said Lynn Jackson, the principal.
He and Superintendent Craig Hoppes credit a dedicated staff with the rising graduation rate. They also pointed to other measures the high school and school district have taken over the years, such as hiring graduation coaches, increasing and creating programs to engage a wide range of students, as well as more opportunities for students to earn credit at Clatsop Community College.
The school district also launched an attendance campaign in 2018 to battle chronic absenteeism. That campaign has been successful, Hoppes said, with the chronic absentee rate dropping from 25% to below 15% districtwide.
A student is considered chronically absent if they miss more than 10% of the school year.
Despite the positive numbers captured by the state, there are still gaps the school district hopes to address.
Many of the students who are struggling to meet graduation requirements are struggling because they are dealing with external issues like poverty or mental health, Jackson said.
While the school district has developed tools to help students navigate academic rigors, it still needs to address other well-being issues that impact attendance and, ultimately, graduation, he said.
Money available through the Student Success Act will go directly to these efforts, Hoppes said.
“Kids who have emotional or mental health issues, any of our kids that are historically underserved … kids that are in special education and kids of color, we just have a lot of work to do in those areas,” he said. “Not just at the high school but districtwide.”
Warrenton High School also saw gains in its graduation rate, coming in at 80.5%, over the prior year’s 76.7%.
Seaside, which has experienced some ups and downs with its graduation rate, was at 76.8%, up from the prior year’s 73.3% and ahead of a dip that occurred in 2016-17 when graduation rates fell to 66.6%.
Jewell School, a small campus, achieved a 100% graduation rate for 2018-19, up from 86.6% in 2017-18.
Knappa High School logged a graduation rate of 88.8%, down from 94.2% in 2017-18 and 90.6% in 2017-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.