Graduation rates among students in Clatsop County saw growth last school year as school districts continue to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oregon Department of Education released graduation data from the 2021-2022 school year on Thursday. Clatsop County scored an 84.2% graduation rate, which was an increase of 5 percentage points from the previous school year and above the statewide average of 81.3%. The state figure also slightly increased from the prior year.

Seaside High School showed the biggest improvement locally in graduation rates last school year.

