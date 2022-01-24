Graduation rates at high schools in Clatsop County took a dip after the first full academic year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The data from the Oregon Department of Education showed the Astoria School District with an 82.8% graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year, compared to 90.9% after the previous school year.
“While we strive to support each student to reach a high school diploma and disappointment can be felt when those goals are not met, as a district, we celebrate the successes of those who overcame unprecedented obstacles and challenges to reach this achievement,” Astoria Superintendent Craig Hoppes said in an email. “What made the 2020-2021 (school year) difficult was that most of the students tried to complete school remotely and any time there is a barrier with engagement, student education will suffer.”
Graduation rates had been steadily climbing in the school district until last school year’s decline.
“The effects of the (coronavirus) pandemic upon the educational programs of the district were significant,” Hoppes said. “ ... The high school is working to meet the needs of all students and in particular students who have fallen behind over the last couple of years.”
The state’s report showed the Warrenton-Hammond School District with a 70.8% graduation rate, compared to 73.9% the previous year.
“You certainly had the effect of COVID on kids that were, up to the time COVID hit, on track (for graduation) or not far off track, and it just blew their worlds up,” Warrenton Superintendent Tom Rogozinski said. “ ... We’re definitely recognizing that COVID impact, and at the same time we’re trying to then dial in on, independent of that, what are the additional programs and levels of support we need to put into place?”
Rogizinski said he considers a graduation rate a great metric to work from and be informed by, but the rate does not necessarily indicate the efficacy or quality of a school or district.
After diving into the numbers, Rogozinski and his administrators determined that the state’s data was out of line with their own count, and that several students were miscounted as not graduating on time.
“While we’re not thrilled with 80%, that’s typically more in line with where we’ve been, and where we want to work from moving forward,” Rogozinski said.
Bill Fritz, the Knappa School District superintendent, also said the state’s data for Knappa’s graduation rate did not align with what the school district found.
The state showed Knappa as having 83.3% graduation rate, while Fritz said the district’s rate was nearly 90%. Fritz pointed to two students, one of which was an exchange student, who should have not been included in the cohort.
“We always strive for 100% and continue to work student-by-student to personalize and guide them toward success,” said Fritz, who noted he was particularly pleased with the success of economically disadvantaged students.
The state listed the Seaside School District as having a 77.4% graduation rate, which was below the previous year's figure of 80.3%.
The state showed Jewell School District as having a 100% graduation rate, with all seven students graduating on time. The small, rural school district also had a perfect rate the previous year.
Oregon posted the second-highest statewide graduation rate in the state’s history at 80.6% during the 2020-2021 school year, but the rate declined from 82.6% the previous year, according to the state Department of Education.
The state measures on-time graduation by students who take four years to complete high school.