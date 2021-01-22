Graduation rates at nearly all Clatsop County high schools went up last school year, reflecting a statewide trend.
The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2019-20 hit 82.6%, an increase over the prior year and the highest graduation rate recorded in Oregon, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education.
Astoria, Seaside and Knappa all saw multiple percentage point increases to their graduation rates. At the small and rural Jewell School District, where the graduating class was only 13 students, the graduation rate has held steady at 100%.
Only Warrenton High School in the Warrenton-Hammond School District showed a dip in the rate of graduating students, dropping from a graduation rate of around 80% in the 2018-19 school year to 73% this past year.
Students who graduated last year did so after a strangely curtailed end to the school year. Schools closed across Oregon in March as the coronavirus spread through communities.
In Astoria, the graduation ceremony was held outside with a drive-in ceremony at CMH Field. Students who still had course work to complete in order to graduate finished online.
The Class of 2020 “ended their high school careers in a way no one wanted or expected,” Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, said in a statement.
But, he added, “the graduation rate shows how much work they put in over the last 13 years with the support of their teachers and families.”