A grain ship ran aground on a sandbar east of Tongue Point on Sunday before freeing itself during high tide Monday.
The Gorgoypikoos, outbound on the Columbia River with a load of grain, grounded out on the Miller Sands north of Knappa because of a steering malfunction. The vessel also carried 21 crew members and more than 300,000 gallons of fuel. The stern of the ship poked into the main channel of the Columbia River, partially obstructing the shipping channel.
The Coast Guard dispatched an investigator on a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Cape Disappointment to ensure the ship wasn’t leaking, along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria.
Three tugboats arrived to assist the Gorgoypikoos, but the crew piloted the vessel off the sandbar Monday morning without pollution or any injuries. The investigator stayed on board the Gorgoypikoos, which was ordered back to its last port of call in Longview, Washington, to ensure its seaworthiness.
