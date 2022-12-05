A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will assist Columbia Memorial Hospital in making vital upgrades to electrical infrastructure.
The funds — totaling $113,000 — will go toward improving the hospital’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, which will help minimize airborne contaminants.
Mark Kujala, the executive director of the Astoria hospital’s foundation, said the hospital saw a need and sought out the grant on the tail of the coronavirus pandemic.
“One thing that COVID-19 highlighted was the importance of having high volume, efficient and modern HVAC equipment,” he said.
The money will also fund the hospital’s plans to create a new cold storage space and increase capabilities for storing vaccines.
“Rural health providers like Columbia Memorial Hospital consistently prove what resourcefulness, resiliency and leadership look like,” Margi Hoffmann, the state director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said in a statement. “But with critical access hospitals closing and health care workers struggling, it’s clear that we must do everything we can to back these critical services.”
The grant was one of seven that benefited rural health care projects across Oregon in an attempt to expand access to health care and help with food security.
The funds, which exceeded $800,000 throughout the state, were made available in the emergency rural health care grant program through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“This grant is just one way that USDA (Rural Development) Oregon and the Biden-Harris administration are supporting those who give their all to our rural communities,” Hoffmann said.
The grant follows several investments from the Department of Agriculture into projects in Clatsop County.
Last month, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced that Fort George Brewery will receive $144,460 from a federal rural development program to aid the brewery’s plans to install a large, roof-mounted solar panel at its facility in Uniontown.
In August, Hoffmann presented nearly $240,000 to support the expansion of refrigeration capacity at Clatsop Community Action’s food distribution facility in Warrenton.
“We are really appreciative to the USDA. They have a commitment to rural communities,” Kujala said. “I also want to highlight our thanks to Sen. Merkley and Sen. Wyden and Rep. (Suzanne) Bonamici. They’ve really continued their support and commitment to rural health care.”