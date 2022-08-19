A Cannon Beach resident running for state House District 32 hopes that — win or lose — his campaign shows that a viable third political party is possible.
In July, Frederick “’Rick” T. Gray Jr. successfully petitioned his way onto the November ballot as a nonaffiliated candidate.
He is running against two Tillamook residents: Democrat Logan Laity, a community organizer, and Republican Cyrus Javadi, a dentist.
The North Coast district is open because state Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican, chose not to run for reelection so she could campaign for state Senate District 16. Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat, resigned from the Senate seat last year to focus on her campaign for governor as a nonaffiliated candidate.
Originally from Virginia, Gray served as secretary of the commonwealth from 1978 to 1981. He earned a law degree from the University of Virginia, taught history in the state’s high schools for decades, toured as a professional actor and wrote a hyperlocal newspaper column.
Gray calls himself a “progressive conservative” — a coinage of former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. He has campaigned for candidates from both major political parties and wants to begin building a third party for people who do not identify with, or feel represented by, either one.
“I probably would have kept waiting for somebody else to do it except for two things: climate change and the condition of our democracy … Somebody has to take action now," he said. "And if it’s in a little corner of Oregon and it’s me, well, there it is.”
He chose not to run as a Democrat, he said, because he didn’t want to be beholden to, or co-opted by, the party’s machinery. He questions the Democrats’ leadership abilities and believes the party is too focused on the politics of identity and on various groups’ claims to victimhood. “It basically means you’re a party of tribes, rather than having one unifying vision,” he said.
Running as a Republican was not an option, as the party has largely turned away from democracy and conservatism, Gray said, pointing to efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election and baselessly cast doubt on the results.
“Today, we are at a place where the two parties are only competing to be the lesser of two evils … ‘You think I’m bad? Look at the other guy,’” he said. “That’s basically what the two parties offer us now. There’s no vision.”
Gray has likened the historical moment to the years preceding the Civil War as recounted in a Pulitzer Prize-winning book by David M. Potter called "The Impending Crisis, 1848-1861."
The U.S. in the mid-19th century was divided over an overwhelming moral issue — slavery — and faced a related economic one: the need to transform the country from a resource-based economy that sold raw materials abroad to an industrial economy, a shift that brought about the transcontinental railroad.
When Congress passed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, opening the American West to slavery, anti-slavery congressmen — both Democrats and Whigs — defected from their respective parties. Politicians made common cause with former rivals and founded a new party they eventually called the Republican Party. Within a decade, Republicans controlled both houses of Congress and had elected the party’s first president, Abraham Lincoln.
Gray sees a compelling moral issue — keeping the planet inhabitable — and the need for another transformation, this time to a low-carbon economy.
Third parties often fizzle out or get subsumed by bigger parties. The Republican Party’s precedent shows that experienced political leaders — more so than well-intentioned activists — can create something durable, he said.
Somebody in Gray’s position, running for office without establishment backing, may have to run at least twice — the first time just to get known, he said. He has picked up a prominent endorsement from Deborah Boone, who represented the House district for 14 years before choosing not to run for reelection in 2018.
“You might win, but if you do win, you’re a freshman who sneaked in somehow and they’re going to come after you,” he said. “If you don’t win, don’t waste all that work. Build on it and run again.”
When Gray began his campaign earlier this year, his plan was: Run in 2022, get elected in 2024.
“It’s not the job of this campaign to actually build the party. It’s to find the people to build the party after this campaign,” he said. “Whether I’m in office or whether I’m not, that party-building process will go on.”
Gray’s father served as Virginia's attorney general, a state representative and a state senator. At times, he brought his son into the bill-drafting process. The younger Gray saw himself as an unofficial legislative aide.
The role as secretary of the commonwealth — essentially Virginia’s secretary of state — is largely ceremonial, responsible for keeping and countersigning the governor’s official documents, from appointments and executive orders to pardons. In 1981, Gray publicly opposed President Ronald Reagan’s handling of the air traffic controllers strike. Facing a furor from Republicans, Gray resigned, saying Gov. John Dalton, who supported the president, deserved someone who did not cause him embarrassment.
Raised in a Democratic household, Gray became a Republican in the late 1970s. When he saw the components of Reagan’s support — segregationist Democrats switching parties, and the ascendant Christian right — he went independent.
“It’s really hard to play the lesser-of-two-evils game when there are three sides. So I think we need to have a third option,” he said. “And when we have a third option I think that will force the other two parties to either do something positive or die.”