A group of Astoria residents that formed a nonprofit with the hopes of turning the empty pit at Heritage Square into a public gathering space is asking for the City Council's partnership in making the vision a reality. 

Taz Davis, the treasurer of Citizens for Astoria Oregon, presented a basic concept for the downtown block during a City Council meeting on Monday.

Heritage Square

An old rendering of the Garden of Surging Waves with a plaza at Heritage Square.

