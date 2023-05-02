A group of Astoria residents that formed a nonprofit with the hopes of turning the empty pit at Heritage Square into a public gathering space is asking for the City Council's partnership in making the vision a reality.
Taz Davis, the treasurer of Citizens for Astoria Oregon, presented a basic concept for the downtown block during a City Council meeting on Monday.
The group envisions a public square stretching from the Garden of Surging Waves to the corner of 12th and Duane streets. The square could include an amphitheater with a covered stage, benches, sloping lawn areas for informal seating and picnics, gardens and a gazebo for events.
Davis said the square could even include a welcome center or gift shop.
"These are all basic concepts that come from us," he said. "None of these are written in stone. But we want it to become a central gathering place, providing a place to gather and assemble, seek solitude and support activities and experience for all ages."
Davis said the group would like to engage the community on design plans and would work to raise funds for the project through donations, grants and the city's urban renewal funds. He added that as part of the partnership with the city, the group could provide maintenance support for the square to take the burden off the city's parks department.
The city acquired the Heritage Square block two decades ago when Safeway moved to Uppertown. In 2010, heavy rains caused the foundation of the former grocery store to crumble, creating a pit that has turned into the defining feature of the block.
The Garden of Surging Waves, a park honoring Chinese history in Astoria, opened in 2014 with the hopes of a plaza or amphitheater to follow.
However, the City Council’s direction on Heritage Square has shifted over the past several years. The block has also proven to be tricky and expensive to develop.
The council considered Heritage Square as a site for a new library with the potential for housing before tossing out the idea in 2016.
The City Council agreed to make housing at Heritage Square a policy goal in 2017, but there was no progress made toward that goal until the fall of 2021, when city councilors requested expressions of interest from developers.
In the early part of 2022, the City Council explored a concept for workforce housing that would have included some units of supportive housing for people with mental illness and addiction challenges.
The targeted income range would have allowed the city to obtain state and federal funding to help develop the block.
However, the concept drew public backlash, which led the City Council to ultimately back away from the project after getting a detailed look at the potential $37.8 million cost.
The residents behind Citizens for Astoria Oregon were vocal opponents of the proposed workforce housing project last year and formed the group in response to the plans.
During the meeting on Monday, Ed Overbay, a woodworker and business owner behind the nonprofit, said it is time to return to the original goal.
"A vibrant public square next to a place of reflection and commemoration — that was the plan and it is the right plan," he said. "It's time to complete that vision.
"Building the square in the heart of our town will truly be a legacy project that will be treasured by and appreciated by ourselves and visitors and countless generations. Astoria does need the square. We need to complete this last building block of our town's revitalization."
City Councilor Elisabeth Adams, who represents downtown's Ward 3, said she has participated with the group since coming onto the council.
"And I have been really amazed and excited in the enthusiasm and hard work that they've put together," she said.
City Councilor Tom Brownson noted that it could cost millions to improve the block.
"Personally, I think it's a great idea that it be a public space," he said. "And I've never disputed that it's not a laudable goal. The devil is in the details, of course."
Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick said he is looking forward to watching the process progress.
"And I want to thank everyone who has contributed their time and efforts to this," he said.