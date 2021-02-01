Two proposals under review by the state would increase protections for rocky shore areas near Cannon Beach where proponents say off-leash dogs, illegal fireworks and other human activities threaten fragile ecosystems.
If accepted, the proposals would designate Chapman Point, at the far north end of Cannon Beach, and Ecola Point, in Ecola State Park, as marine conservation areas.
The two sites are among a dozen across Oregon under consideration for new designations as the state updates its Rocky Habitat Management Strategy under the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan.
Tourism traffic at both sites has increased since the management plan was first developed in the early 1990s.
“Human-caused disturbances include disrupting bird nests by climbing rocks, drones flushing nesting wildlife, visitors trampling through tide pools, fireworks disrupting seabird and black oystercatcher nests, and dogs chasing defenseless chicks that are unable to fly,” the proposal for Chapman Point states.
The same issues occur at Ecola Point, residents and observers say.
The local group behind the new proposals — the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition, in collaboration with the Portland Audubon Society and others — hopes to include the sites in the management plan.
There are limited resources when it comes to enforcing any new rules or changes at the sites, but they hope inclusion in the official state plan and volunteer-led educational outreach will go a long way to protecting the wildlife and other organisms that rely on and shelter in the rocky cliffs, rock outcroppings and tide pools.
But they want to find a balance, too, allowing people to pursue traditional activities and also have a chance to see and experience these places.
Tight boundaries
The coalition intentionally drew tight boundaries for the proposed marine conservation area at Ecola Point, leaving large beach areas free of any new restrictions where people could still have dogs off leash. They further revised the boundaries to ensure commercial crabbers could still access traditional crabbing areas.
But within the conservation area at Ecola Point, they propose a number of changes with restrictions similar to those already in place around Haystack Rock, a designated marine garden where drones and kites are not allowed within 2,000 feet of the offshore island and recreational boats must keep their distance. Dogs would need to be kept on leash inside the boundaries of the conservation area. There would be no climbing allowed on rocks in the intertidal zone.
Some recreational harvest of mussels would be allowed for fishermen looking to use the invertebrates as bait. General recreational mussel picking would still be allowed at Chapman Point, with a 25 mussel a day limit.
Fireworks are already prohibited on the beach, but increased signage would reaffirm that message, they wrote in the proposal. Last year, Cannon Beach residents noted a high number of fireworks in the area over the Fourth of July holiday.
Similar rules would apply at Chapman Point, but with the addition of on-site volunteers who would provide educational information and outreach during summer low tides when foot traffic is heavier. The coalition proposes other types of wildlife, beach and harvest monitoring as well, some of which already occurs formally and informally.
By focusing education and outreach efforts at Chapman Point, south of Ecola Point, the coalition hopes to avoid creating an additional problem at Ecola Point.
At the start of their efforts, there was concern that officially designating a place like Ecola Point would only draw more attention to it, increasing the level of unwanted and damaging activities.
Letters of support
The two proposals received numerous letters and comments of support from businesses, organizations and residents, as well as local government.
“Most of us who have visited these sites have unknowingly disturbed these areas,” wrote Cheryl Conway, an Astoria resident. “The most important part of the proposals may just be the education that will be provided to visitors so they know how to enjoy the areas without harming the complex and vulnerable ecological network that exists there.”
Others described troubling human and animal interactions they had witnessed. One couple wrote about seeing a drone harass and chase a bald eagle. Others wrote about off-leash dogs being allowed to chase birds, people driving remote-control cars after a single gull. They’ve watched black oystercatcher nests fail, they wrote. The shorebirds already face significant challenges. Their global population remains small and they are particularly vulnerable to human disturbance.
“I spent a lot of time hauling trash away from the shore, and I spent far too much time watching people let their dogs chase wildlife, camp illegally, throw cigarette butts and beer cans on the beach, release balloons, kill intertidal creatures, and so on,” wrote Steve Grace, a Port Townsend, Washington, resident and author who once lived next to Chapman Point.
“I have always hoped that someday that magnificent rocky shoreline would be preserved.”
But among the concerns voiced about the proposals was the question of how new rules and protections could ever be enforced, a dilemma the coalition also acknowledged. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department already struggles to provide enforcement and the coronavirus pandemic has cut deep into funding.
The coalition hopes to draw on partner groups like Portland Audubon, the city-funded Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and others to find ways to fill staffing and funding gaps.
Their proposals face a potentially long vetting process and must pass muster with multiple state agencies. The state hopes to hold an initial public comment period on all of the submitted proposals beginning in March.