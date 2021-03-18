Bird monitoring on the North Coast will proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic.
People interested in participating in the annual effort to collect information about seabirds like tufted puffins and brown pelicans can learn more through a March 30 webinar hosted by Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Portland Audubon.
“This year, we are planning for more volunteer involvement while following protocols to keep everyone safe,” said Joe Liebezeit, staff scientist and avian conservation manager at Portland Audubon.
Volunteers collect data on a variety of seabirds that helps inform future protection efforts.
The webinar about monitoring opportunities will occur at 6 p.m. on March 30.