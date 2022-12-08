Spexarth Building
The Spexarth Building survived the fire.

 Jenna Dennison/The Astorian

Before the Great Astoria Fire of 1922, Astoria’s central business district was full of narrow streets bustling with pedestrians, automobiles and streetcars.

Mostly wood structures, a few multistory masonry buildings poked their heads up from the primarily two-story skyline. Some flat fronts hid gable roofs; bay windows protruded from second and third stories. After the destruction and rebuild, wider concrete streets connected mostly flat-roofed, modern concrete structures of various sizes and finishes.

Rachel Jensen is the executive director of the Lower Columbia Preservation Society.

