Before the Great Astoria Fire of 1922, Astoria’s central business district was full of narrow streets bustling with pedestrians, automobiles and streetcars.
Mostly wood structures, a few multistory masonry buildings poked their heads up from the primarily two-story skyline. Some flat fronts hid gable roofs; bay windows protruded from second and third stories. After the destruction and rebuild, wider concrete streets connected mostly flat-roofed, modern concrete structures of various sizes and finishes.
Nearly all of the notable buildings built during the immediate rebuild still stand. In addition, many owners whose buildings had been transformed over time by facade alterations are restoring the original storefronts — leaving us with a downtown historic district that largely reflects its 1920s appearance.
There had long been desires to build in downtown using noncombustible materials. Still, several variables kept most investors from taking on sizable concrete construction projects until after the fire.
As attractive as concrete was as an affordable and practical building material, property owners knew that two things were inevitable: the streets needed to be widened to accommodate additional automobile traffic, and the street grade needed to be raised to allow space for basements beneath buildings. Also, although building a seemingly fireproof structure might reduce the hefty cost of fire insurance, a masonry or concrete building surrounded by others made of combustible materials did not assure against large fires spreading in through windows and causing extensive damage to interiors. This very thing happened to several concrete structures within the 1922 fire’s reach.
In 1907, the Fisher Bros. Co. built a new warehouse at Seventh Street, near the water. The first of its kind in Astoria, it was made entirely out of reinforced concrete and was complete with an elevator, fire apparatus, hoses and iron shutters for windows and doors. After construction, Fisher Bros. stocked this warehouse with a shipload of cement; so much cement that offloading the cargo caused a bit of a stir at the wharf. When asked what the company planned to do with it, a company representative answered, “Astoria will grow, we will sell the cement.” This substantial investment indicates that concrete construction in Astoria was anticipated to take off as early as 1907.
By 1908, several prominent Astoria businessmen had drawn up plans to build large reinforced concrete commercial structures. Rumors swirled about who would be the first to build. Newspaper articles touted these projects as examples of the virtues of concrete — affordability, strength and permanence. Local contractors were encouraged to go into the concrete business. Eager businessmen touted the advantages of concrete and questioned why it wasn’t being used here extensively — if it was a desire to stick to the use of local lumber, they assured the community that timber could be exported.
August G. Spexarth Sr. announced his plan to build a large multistory concrete building on the corner of Eighth and Commercial streets in 1909. He was a leader in the movement to raise the street grade downtown. Although he wanted to build a modern, fireproof building, including a setback that would accommodate future wider streets, he told the council he would only proceed if he could include a basement in his new building.
Finally, after many months of petitioning, the street level was raised and Spexarth went forward with construction. The building, which still stands, survived the fire and, although built to accommodate a broader street, that block of Commercial Street is still a bit narrower than the rest, adding to the cumbersomeness of the corner and allowing room for parking on only one side.
Another building that survived the 1922 fire is the 1916 Young Building at the corner of 14th Street and Commercial. The two-story brick building was designed by local architect John E. Wicks to include a reinforced concrete frame and foundation. Although the street grade had already been raised by this time to accommodate basements, the construction of the new street system used wood and hollow spaces that would eventually allow the fire to spread beneath the streets.
Much of the Young Building survived the fire and was able to be reconstructed thanks to its reinforced concrete construction. Due to the widening of the streets after the fire, the second story is now suspended over the sidewalk on steel posts to allow for foot traffic below.
The Spexarth and Young buildings remain examples of pre-fire construction downtown. But, of course, these two buildings survived the fire precisely because they are not representative examples of average pre-fire construction. Although not evocative of the massive architectural shift away from wood after the fire, these two buildings’ design and construction were stepping stones in the development of the post-fire concrete city Astoria became.
The most notable buildings in Astoria’s historic downtown were built during the post-fire rebuild and maintain their 1920s charm, but structures added until the late 1940s are also considered compatible within the historic district. Streamline Modern and Art Moderne buildings are woven, nearly seamlessly, into the district.
The 1922 fire’s near-total destruction of the central business district provided the opportunity to build a new modern city, seemingly in one grand swoop. But understanding the evolution of modern commercial construction, both pre- and post-rebuild period, provides a more nuanced understanding of Astoria’s architectural history.