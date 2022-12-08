While many towns in Oregon have had their share of major fires, Astoria was built in a way that made it particularly vulnerable.
With flat land being scarce, the ultimate solution was to pound pilings into the water and build away from the shore of the Columbia River. The majority of the town was built on wooden pilings except for some homes that were built on the hillside.
Astoria is no stranger to shipwrecks, deadly storms or ravaging fires, which have reduced downtown to rubble on several occasions. The fire of 1883 destroyed much of the waterfront. Even after this fire, Astorians were optimistic about the future.
Our town has witnessed tragedy and destruction, yet those who lived here always came together to rebuild. A valued trait that I think is still prevalent among today’s Astorians.
It is a theory that in the rush to rebuild after the 1883 fire as inexpensively and as quick as possible, they rebuilt in a very similar fashion, using the wooden piling design that led to the rapid fire growth of the past.
Once again, on Dec. 8, 1922, at around 2 a.m., a destructive fire broke out downtown. It was reported that the fire started in the basement of a pool hall and restaurant located at 12th and Commercial streets. Once the fire started, there was no stopping it as it rapidly spread to other buildings.
The fire burned for nearly 12 hours, destroying a major portion of the business district. At the time, Astoria looked very different than it does today. Astoria was experiencing prosperity while utilizing all of its natural resources, such as fish and timber. The economy was booming and the town was full of canneries and mills. Boarding houses lined the piers over the water. Downtown was full of hotels, saloons, drug stores, hardware stores and furniture shops.
The pilings that made up downtown acted as bellows pumping fuel to the flames underneath the streets. As the flames moved down Commercial Street, the power eventually went out and gas mains ruptured. The fire had been able to rapidly grow beneath the streets as it was fueled by the creosote-covered pilings. In an effort to contain the fire and save the town, people began blowing up buildings with dynamite.
After the destructive fire was finally extinguished, an estimated 32 city blocks with nearly 300 shops, hotels and businesses had been destroyed. Only a few buildings from that time period survived the fire, including City Hall, the post office and county courthouse. The estimated damage left from the fire was around $15 million, which would be several hundred million in today’s dollars. Sadly, the majority of buildings were not covered by insurance.
Although the Great Astoria Fire of 1922 was destructive and took a toll on Astorians, they were resilient.
Mayor James Bremner declared, “We’ve got no town left but we’ve still got the best harbor on the Pacific coast. We will start rebuilding at once on the old site.” O.A. Kratz, who was the city manager at the time, formed a two-phased plan to rebuild. The first phase included public works projects such as sewers, sidewalks, water and electricity. The streets that were originally made of wood were replaced with pavement. The second phase included working with business owners to reinvest in downtown and upgrade the construction of the buildings to brick and concrete.
Much of what we see in our downtown today are great examples of the reconstruction efforts to build safer, more fire-resistant buildings. Some examples are the Hotel Elliott and the Liberty Theatre. After the fire, one newspaper columnist wrote, “Phoenix-like, Astoria is unfolding her wings to arise from a couch of flame with greater and more splendid glory.” Astorians worked together to extinguish the fire, rebuild their town and even Portland businesses pitched in and shipped food and supplies.
Although the Hotel Elliott and Liberty Theatre were a step in the right direction concerning building codes, we have continued to make huge advancements. The main purpose of building and fire codes is to ensure the quality and safety of commercial and residential building structures. These codes set the minimum requirements to safeguard the occupants of a building, and to protect the building structure from various threats and exposures. One of the many threats to any building and its occupants is the threat of fire.
In the United States, one of the earliest building codes was written by fire insurance underwriters in the early 1900s and was directed toward protecting the building, rather than the occupants, specifically against the threat of fire. Later, occupant safety features and requirements for exits, smoke control, interior finish, fire cutoffs and fire alarm systems were added to improve life safety from fire.
The rules concerning the required life safety features for buildings are covered in building and fire codes. Building codes control and integrate fire-safe design and fire prevention into the construction of the building and systems that are installed. Fire codes dictate fire prevention on an ongoing basis beyond the period of initial design and construction.
These codes reduce casualties, costs and damage by creating stronger buildings designed to withstand disasters. They also help communities get back on their feet faster by minimizing indirect costs such as business interruptions and lost income.