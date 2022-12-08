Fire

The Great Astoria Fire of 1922 destroyed much of downtown.

While many towns in Oregon have had their share of major fires, Astoria was built in a way that made it particularly vulnerable.

With flat land being scarce, the ultimate solution was to pound pilings into the water and build away from the shore of the Columbia River. The majority of the town was built on wooden pilings except for some homes that were built on the hillside.

Dan Crutchfield is the Astoria fire chief.

