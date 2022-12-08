Fire

Commercial Street, looking east, between 11th and 12th streets in 1923.

 Clatsop County Historical Society

It was a case of being careful what they wished for. Just a day before the Great Astoria Fire of 1922, businessmen stated publicly that Astoria would never become a modern city with its existing downtown. They demanded action from the city to aggressively rebuild its street system to better accommodate the automobile.

Twenty-four hours later, the fire destroyed $15 million (1922 value) worth of property. And while 70% of the businesses had insurance, 60% of the buildings were without coverage. Astorians wondered how in the world they would ever recover. Many did not. Astoria’s downtown was rebuilt, in part, with Portland money.

John E. Goodenberger is a historic preservation professional.

