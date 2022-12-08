It was a case of being careful what they wished for. Just a day before the Great Astoria Fire of 1922, businessmen stated publicly that Astoria would never become a modern city with its existing downtown. They demanded action from the city to aggressively rebuild its street system to better accommodate the automobile.
Twenty-four hours later, the fire destroyed $15 million (1922 value) worth of property. And while 70% of the businesses had insurance, 60% of the buildings were without coverage. Astorians wondered how in the world they would ever recover. Many did not. Astoria’s downtown was rebuilt, in part, with Portland money.
No individual was ever held accountable for the fire, nor was the cause confirmed. Yet, it accomplished what no City Council could do, certainly with such speed: the commercial district gained a new street grid and infrastructure; and its commercial structures were of a cohesive design.
Street grid
In 1914, the city, in conjunction with the Port of Astoria, began its so-called reclamation of the Columbia River. It constructed a basalt wall, parallel to the railroad tracks, from Ninth to 23rd streets, effectively cutting off the commercial district from tidal waters. Then, it raised the street grid and surrounding structures by as much as 4 feet. The extra space gave shopkeepers more headroom in their newfound, dry basements. And, along the bank of the former wetland, the city constructed a new, concrete street system, slightly more fire-resistant than the wood pilings remaining in the downtown’s core.
After the 1922 fire, the city redoubled efforts to convert street infrastructure to concrete. Not everyone was for the change. There were romantics who said the river should be reintroduced to the downtown, cars banned, and commercial buildings accessed by boat, “just like Venice,” they said. Others were simply obstructionists, unwilling to look past their self-interests.
But the city did move forward, with the help of The Committee of Ten, a mayor-appointed group of influential citizens. They improved upon the system they began eight years earlier. Concrete walls were constructed, retaining fill between and below street curbs. Concrete sidewalks were employed, this time “vaulted,” permitting street access to basements. Utilities such as gas lines and electrical wiring were submerged into fire-resistant concrete tunnels.
But what really set it apart from earlier efforts — and what generated the most opposition — was street rights of way were widened by 5 feet, shrinking building footprints, but widening lanes of traffic. Property owners were reluctant to give one inch of their property to the city, but in the end, many were forced to do so through condemnation.
Thanks to that forethought, Astoria’s downtown was spared the fate of midcentury urban renewal. If not for widening them in 1923, the streets might have been widened with the callousness that Astor Street — now Marine Drive — was in the 1940s. At that time, dozens of historic buildings, many of them from Chinatown, were mowed down with an eye toward modernization.
Or, if it hadn’t happened then, perhaps it might have succumbed to bad planning in the 1970s. Then, a two-way highway with turning lane was proposed through downtown. Unfortunately, the plan included demolishing all the commercial buildings on the north side of Marine Drive. Beside the loss of buildings, it would have severed the waterfront from the community with a large, unattractive swath of pavement.
If it hadn’t been for a “modernized” street grid — that allows us to make do with the current lane widths — as well as a vociferous group of preservationists, we might be looking at something very different today.
Architectural style
Seventy percent of Astoria’s downtown structures were reconstructed from 1923 to 1925. The three-year period was tight and necessitated a short turnaround for building permits as well as a simplified design, modified slightly from one building to another. Consequently, stylistic creativity was less a factor than providing buildings which could house a variety of functions.
Architects, such as John Wicks and Charles Diamond, used tried and true styles from the past rather than designing with a stylistic eye to the future. Many of the structures resemble stripped down versions of wooden buildings lining the street prior to the fire. Essentially, they designed classic Western storefronts built from concrete instead of wood.
Of course, there are exceptions: the Odd Fellows Lodge, Liberty Theatre, Elks Lodge, Riviera Theater, Hotel Astoria and a few banks. All used centuries old European models for inspiration. Yet at its most basic, Astoria’s rebirth created a strong architectural identity. Today, the restored buildings give downtown the appearance of a time capsule.
The likelihood is slim that Astoria’s pre-fire commercial district would exist today with much integrity. Astoria would likely have large gaps in its fabric where wood buildings were torn down, replaced by convenience stores, gas stations, parking lots and all the other ills small towns suffer in the name of progress.
So, in its own, awful way, the fire made today’s commercial district better; it gave it a chance to withstand urban planning at its worst half a century ago. And while we may miss some of the grand Victorian structures lost to the fire’s flames, we are left with a nearly intact downtown, filled with buildings that have come of age and are worthy in their own right of celebration.
John E. Goodenberger is a historic preservation professional.