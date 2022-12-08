The story of the Great Astoria Fire of 1922 is pretty familiar by now.
We know that over 30 blocks of the commercial district burned to the waterline in the space of a few terrifying hours. We recall that buildings were dynamited to create fire breaks that eventually contained the conflagration. We know that, miraculously, no lives were lost in the fire itself, though at least one man died of an apparent heart attack trying to move automobiles out of harm’s way.
There were heroic efforts to protect lives and property that day and an all-but instantaneous start to relief efforts. Mayor-appointed committees met before the flames were out, homes and buildings were opened to accommodate displaced families and businesses and relief funds were promised from as far away as Seattle within hours. The Portland Chamber of Commerce had raised and committed $60,000 within the first three days and they were hardly alone in their generosity.
So began what may be the most remarkable chapter in the story. The rebirth. Following the great fire there was a flurry of building in Astoria. You can see the evidence in cornerstones and cornices around downtown, many of which display established dates between 1923 and 1926.
The scale of construction completed in that little dash between those two years is impressive to say the least. Particularly so when you consider that before a single foundation could be laid or wall raised, a riverside retaining wall had to be built and backfilled, and the debris of the catastrophic event had to be cleared away. Mostly, at least — closer examination of the city’s underground reveals debris that was simply plowed into the backfill.
An incredible amount of work happened in that dash. An incredible amount of investment was required to do it. So where did it come from?
Nearly every business in town suffered some economic loss from the fire, many would never recover. Those generous relief funds were welcome and essential, but they slowed considerably in the following weeks as Portland and Kelso suffered their own catastrophes in the form of deadly midwinter floods.
Still, by 1926, Astoria had literally risen from the ashes and could rightfully boast it was the most modern city in Oregon. We had underground utilities, chair walls, broad sidewalks, state of the art traffic control systems and spacious, solid buildings featuring the wide windows and ornate facades of the current style, many designed by prominent and gifted architects.
Neighborhoods across the city were infilled with new kit and stick-built homes to house those who would complete the construction work and eventually be employed in the rebuilt business district. Above downtown, the Astoria Column quickly rose on Coxcomb Hill, a gift from the Great Northern Railway to celebrate the rebirth of Astoria but begun even as the rebirth was still very much underway.
So, it wasn’t relief funds, and it wasn’t entirely local investment that powered the phoenix-like resurrection of the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies. What was it?
It turns out that almost before the embers were cool, efforts were underway by local civic and business leaders, including but certainly not limited to the Greater Astoria Chamber of Commerce, to generate investment from developers, bankers and dreamers from around the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
In what can only be described as a hyperbolically optimistic vision, an advertisement from the period includes a futuristic artist’s impression of a hillside entirely covered with towering skyscrapers connected by skybridges, ocean liners, factories and even zeppelins visiting the highest buildings. “Greater Astoria — The Future New York of the Pacific” and “God’s Highway to the Sea,” read the headlines.
Thank goodness the finished product was a bit more subtle, but the dream must have been nearly as audacious: Turn smoldering tidal mud flats into a modern and prosperous city and do it at a staggering pace.
What is not spelled out in newspaper articles from the period but is abundantly clear between the lines is the sheer will, nerve, optimism and collaborative spirit that sparked (pardon the word) the herculean effort that yielded the city we enjoy today. The coalitions that must have been formed. The planning and execution by people who had suddenly lost everything except their hope.
That hope, by the way, did make it into the articles. The Evening Astorian-Budget set up a mimeograph at the YMCA building to produce a “fire bulletin” to provide news and quell rumors. The fourth edition of that bulletin, dated the very evening of the fire, ended with the words, “ARE WE DOWNHEARTED? NO! -NO!”
That spirit of collaboration, that pluck, and the propensity of Astorians to punch above our weight endures today. In 2022, collaboration and trust are how nearly everything of value gets done around here. The evidence shows there’s nothing new about that.