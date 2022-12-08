Fire
Buy Now

An exhibit on the Great Astoria Fire of 1922 is featured at the Heritage Museum.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The fire that decimated Astoria’s downtown on Dec. 8, 1922, burning up over 30 city blocks, destroying nearly 300 businesses, and leaving more than 2,000 people homeless, stands as one of the more important events in the town’s history.

More than just the sheer destruction of the occasion, the context in which it occurred and the rebuilding in its aftermath also mark the fire’s importance. The fire spread uncontrollably through the system of wooden viaducts beneath the city streets, torching the wooden structures built in the century prior and burning many of the newer, supposedly fireproof, buildings from the inside out — all potential hazards that longtime Fire Chief Ed Foster had repeatedly warned against.

Chelsea Vaughn is the curator for the Clatsop County Historical Society.

Tags