Indivisible North Coast Oregon is hosting an informational gun sense advocacy event at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the Seaside Library Community Room.
Hilary Uhlig of the Moms Demand Action Oregon chapter will discuss common-sense solutions to address gun violence.
Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement founded in 2012 after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.