Clatsop County is bracing for a loss of revenue from a reduction in timber harvests in state forests.

Clatsop County law enforcement leaders are evaluating how the state’s proposed habitat conservation plan could affect funding and are exploring other potential funding sources if the plan significantly reduces timber revenue. 

The 70-year habitat conservation plan being prepared by the Oregon Department of Forestry would designate protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

