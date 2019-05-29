The Pacific halibut all-depth sport fishery on the North Coast closed a day early after fishermen hit their quota.
The fishery in the Columbia River subarea, which was supposed to remain open through Thursday, is now closed for the rest of the year. Fishery managers say both effort and catch during the first two sets of open days this month were high.
The fishery ran from Leadbetter Point in Washington state to Cape Falcon in Oregon. The Columbia River nearshore fishery — inside the 40-fathom line off of Oregon — will remain open next week, Monday through Wednesday, until Sept. 30 or until the quota of 500 pounds is reached.
Fishermen can still pursue halibut inside the 40-fathom line beginning on June 1 between Cape Falcon, near Manzanita, and Humbug Mountain, near Port Orford.
