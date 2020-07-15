Halibut fishing will open up off the North Coast in August.
State fishery managers announced Tuesday that a recreational season would open Aug. 6 in the Columbia River subarea, which includes ocean waters from Cape Falcon in Oregon to Leadbetter Point in Washington state.
The Oregon and Washington departments of fish and wildlife had delayed setting a season along these popular portions of the coastline as both states’ governments asked people to limit unnecessary travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recreational halibut fishing opened in May in areas farther south, including out of Garibaldi in Tillamook County. As of July 5, fishermen have landed over 60,000 pounds of halibut in the all-depth spring season in the Central Oregon Coast subarea, which runs from Humbug Mountain to Cape Falcon. Halibut landed so far have averaged 20 to 21 pounds.
Around 110,338 pounds — or just over 64% — of quota remain in the central coast fishery. The spring all-depth season in this subarea will continue with opening dates through Aug. 1. A summer all-depth season in this area is scheduled to open Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.