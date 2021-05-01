Halibut sport fishing opens off the Oregon Coast this month.
Off the North Coast, fishermen will be able to begin fishing on Thursday through May 27 — on Thursdays and Sundays — for the all-depth season in the Columbia River subareas that run from Cape Falcon to Leadbetter Point in Washington state.
The nearshore season inside the 40-fathom line in this same area begins May 10 and runs until the 500-pound quota is met or through Sept. 30.
South of Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain, the nearshore sport halibut fishery has opened, while the spring all-depth season has set openings, with the first occurring on May 13 through May 15. The summer all-depth season off the state’s central coast opens in August.
From Humbug Mountain to the Oregon-California border, sport fishing for halibut is now open daily.