A Hammond fisherman pleaded no contest Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of interfering with a witness in a sex abuse case.
As part of a plea agreement, the district attorney's office dismissed two felony counts of bribing a witness and two counts of tampering with a witness.
Paul Angelo Leitch, known as “Sturgeon Paul,” was accused of facilitating a meeting between Hammond fisherman Dennis Sturgell and the victim’s father. Sturgell was sentenced this month to 13 years in prison in the sex abuse case.
Leitch, 48, was sentenced to pay $600 in fines and given 12 months probation with the condition he has no contact with Sturgell or the victim.
