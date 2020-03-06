A Hammond man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for sexually abusing a child when she was 8 years old.
In February, a jury found Mark Paiz Jr. guilty on two counts of sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree.
Paiz was living in an RV next to the victim's home in 2013 when the abuse took place.
Paiz has been convicted of numerous felonies. He was sentenced in March 2019 to nearly 19 years in prison for raping a disabled woman in 2017 and sexually abusing a woman with dementia in 2016.
His new prison sentence will run consecutively to the one for his other sex crimes.
During his trial, Paiz denied abusing the victim and denied having previous felony convictions. During sentencing, he refused to wear headphones to help him hear his translator.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Dawn Buzzard, who prosecuted the case, told the court she believed Paiz does not have as much hearing loss as he lets on. She also said prosecutors know "Paiz" is not his real last name and that his reported age — 63 — is questionable as well.
"My experience with Mr. Paiz confirms my belief that he's a predator," Judge Cindee Matyas said prior to sentencing.
"He takes advantage of people who are small, that are dependent upon him, or maybe don't have the skills or knowledge to protect themselves fully. I have some compassion for him in that his prospects for his future look pretty bleak. I don't believe we can do anything other than incarcerate Mr. Paiz, and need to do so to keep people safe," she said.
Paiz's daughter attended the sentencing and shared with the Circuit Court what she described as her own abuse from her father when she was a child.
She said when she left home she thought she would never see him again. She said she tried to forget and move on, until one day he knocked on her door.
She said she thought he changed and she tried to help him since he was older. When a detective informed her that police were investigating crimes involving Paiz and the child, she said she was devastated.
"My whole world just fell apart at that point and I went back to the past," she said through a translator.
"I know that if perhaps I had spoken up when I was 7 years old things might have been different and he wouldn't have been able to do so much damage," she said tearfully. "And I feel guilty now because I know that if I would have spoken up when I was young he wouldn't have done so much damage to other people."
Buzzard, who handles most of the child sex abuse cases for the district attorney's office, said young children are less likely to report they have been molested. She said many people never tell. She said it is more difficult if the victim is young and more difficult if it is the victim's father.
Judge Matyas addressed some of Paiz's daughter's comments.
"Times have changed a lot since you were 7 years old, and women are recognizing some of the things that have happened to them when they were little girls," she said.
"And they're talking about it more now than ever, and I hope you don't feel guilty or ashamed because you didn't say anything. I think it's an important part of your survival that you were able to create a new life for yourself.
"And what I really think was courageous and brave was that you decided to participate in this process to help another young woman."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.