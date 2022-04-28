WARRENTON — Harbor Freight Tools, a tool and equipment retailer, is set to open shop in Warrenton on May 14.

Located alongside U.S. Highway 101 off Ensign Lane in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center, Harbor Freight is replacing Staples, which closed last year.

The store, the Calabasas, California-based company’s 22nd location in Oregon, will be open seven days a week, bringing around 25 to 30 new jobs to the community.

