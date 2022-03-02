WARRENTON — Harbor Freight Tools, a tool and equipment retailer, has announced plans to open a location in Warrenton.
The Calabasas, California-based company will occupy the vacant building alongside U.S. Highway 101 off Ensign Lane in the Warrenton Highlands shopping center, where Staples had been located until the office supply store closed last year.
Harbor Freight expects to open this spring, but an official opening date will be revealed closer to launch, the company said in a statement.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Warrenton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, the senior vice president for real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Warrenton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
Construction is underway on the building, where tenant improvements are being made, according to City Manager Linda Engbretson.
Harbor Freight sells a wide range of products, including power tools, generators, jacks, tool boxes and more.
The company expects to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including positions for sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates and additional seasonal opportunities. Harbor Freight is looking for interested applicants to apply on their website.
The company has more than 1,200 locations nationwide.