Oregon and Washington state fishery managers have reopened a portion of the Columbia River to hatchery coho retention.

Fishing is open from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to the Warrior Rock/Bachelor Island line.

Salmon fishing in this area and up to Bonneville Dam had closed after higher-than-expected impacts on a key salmon stock, the listed lower Columbia River natural origin tule fall Chinook.

Fishermen are allowed a bag limit of two hatchery coho. All Chinook salmon must be released. Steelhead may not be retained until Nov. 1.

Fishery managers also added sturgeon retention days in the main stem Columbia River from the Wauna Powerlines to Bonneville Dam, including the Cowlitz River.

