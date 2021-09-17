Hatchery coho retention reopens on Columbia River The Astorian Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oregon and Washington state fishery managers have reopened a portion of the Columbia River to hatchery coho retention.Fishing is open from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to the Warrior Rock/Bachelor Island line.Salmon fishing in this area and up to Bonneville Dam had closed after higher-than-expected impacts on a key salmon stock, the listed lower Columbia River natural origin tule fall Chinook.Fishermen are allowed a bag limit of two hatchery coho. All Chinook salmon must be released. Steelhead may not be retained until Nov. 1.Fishery managers also added sturgeon retention days in the main stem Columbia River from the Wauna Powerlines to Bonneville Dam, including the Cowlitz River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coho Columbia River Hatchery Ichthyology Food Hydrography Retention Fishery Manager Salmon Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 25th virus deathAstoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Death: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Everyday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsVirus deaths tied to care homesWarrenton remains the county's fastest-growing city Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports