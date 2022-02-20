Skip Hauke, who helped sustain his family's market as an Astoria staple and was influential in promoting economic growth, cultural events and tourism on the North Coast, died on Thursday. He was 78.
Hauke’s Sentry Market was in business for over 100 years in two locations before the grocery off of Lief Erikson Drive in Uppertown was sold to Safeway in 2002.
Hauke served as the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce for 13 years before stepping down in 2018.
He co-founded Clatsop Economic Development Resources and was the energy behind community projects like the Astoria Aquatic Center and the Astoria Riverfront Trolley.
His commitment as a volunteer, most notably with the Astoria Regatta and the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, was extensive. He won the George Award, Astoria's citizen-of-the-year honor, in 1982 and 2002. The only other two-time winner is former Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen, a friend of Hauke's.
While Hauke's role as a civic leader was pivotal, friends and colleagues point to his personality and character first. His bright smile and wacky costumes enlivened community events, and his friendly nature, selflessness and love for his family were clear to those who knew him.
“He was such a loving, kind and gentle person,” Sara Hauke, his wife, said. “We had a wonderful life together. We will miss him terribly.”
A family market
Immigrating from Norway, Hauke’s grandfather, Erik, arrived in Astoria in 1892. After saving up for several years, he opened a market along with a partner.
The market was passed down to Skip Hauke’s father, Eric. The Haukes teamed with United Grocers Inc. in 1965, becoming an independently-owned Sentry market. During that time, Skip Hauke worked delivering groceries in a pickup truck across town and to fishing boats. The market was passed down to Skip Hauke in 1976.
In 2002, after competition from larger stores like Costco and Fred Meyer became too much, Hauke sold the store to Safeway.
“(The grocery) was in his blood,” said Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources. “Just the love he had for that business and his customers … The employees adored him.”
Darwin Meiners, who worked as a manager of Hauke’s Sentry Market for over two decades, said Hauke was always fair and honest with his workers.
“You won’t find a finer person around in my opinion,” Meiners said. “Probably one of my very best friends – like a father figure to me.”
Hauke made countless donations in the name of the market to organizations and people across the city.
“When you have a grocery store, you do a lot of that stuff for business purposes, but it was just in his heart,” said Steve Fick, the owner of Fishhawk Fisheries and a friend of Hauke’s. “That was the kind of person he was, and that’s why he’s going to have such a strong legacy in this community.”
Chamber role
Just a few years after he sold the family grocery store, Hauke took on the leadership role at the chamber of commerce.
It was his dream job, Leahy said.
The chamber's membership base grew and the region benefited from the lodging taxes tied to an increase in visitors, but Hauke always deflected praise to his staff.
“Skip was a businessperson from the minute he was born. His father and grandfather had a grocery store, so he knew how commerce and business worked,” said Van Dusen, whose family owns Van Dusen Beverages Inc. “He was able to get the business community from Astoria and Warrenton to all work together, and not be in conflict, and there was a time when it was … Both have benefited from it.”
Van Dusen, who served as mayor for 24 years before choosing not to run for reelection in 2014, said, “No one has done more for the city of Astoria in my lifetime than Skip Hauke. Of everyone I know, Skip had more friends than anyone in Astoria.”
Loran Mathews, the president of the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association and a friend of Hauke’s, said "he will be really, really missed by the community. Even though he had retired out of the chamber, I think people still looked to him for guidance, friendship, leadership and his opinion.”
Much of Hauke’s most impactful work often happened behind closed doors and out of the spotlight. His many friends considered him someone they could always rely on, even amid his own troubles.
Fick recalled that during his lunch hours as executive director of the chamber, Hauke would often go wash dishes at the Astoria Senior Center or do anything to lend a helping hand.
“He’s a great example for the rest of us to try to live our lives by,” Fick said.