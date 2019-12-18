A high wind watch will be in effect for the North Coast through Friday morning near beaches and headlands.
Winds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph near beaches and headlands.
The winds can blow down trees and power lines. People are advised to fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
Widespread power outages are possible and travel may be difficult.
