The next collection day at Clatsop County's household hazardous waste facility is Saturday.
The collection center, located at 1789 Williamsport Road in Astoria, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. The facility is designed to receive and handle toxic, flammable and otherwise hazardous products, including cleaners, paint, batteries and pesticides. There is no cost to drop off waste.
The facility will also accept used diabetic needles on Saturday. The needles must be contained in 1-gallon sharps containers. Loose and uncontained needles will not be accepted.
Visit the county's website for a complete list of materials the facility will and will not accept.
