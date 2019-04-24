Representatives from the state fire marshal's office paid a visit to Astoria on Tuesday to demonstrate to city councilors and the media the resources that could be called into play in a hazardous materials emergency.
While rare, according to Astoria Fire Department Lt. Wade Mathews, hazardous materials emergencies do happen in Clatsop County and require specialized equipment and emergency responders trained in how to deal with them.
The regional team in Astoria is one of 13 in Oregon, which in 1989 became the first state to create a statewide Regional Hazardous Materials Emergency Response system.
